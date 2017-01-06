Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 5, 2007

—

Tim Barkley, Sheriff/Coroner, and Donald Rieger, County Commissioner were sworn into office by County Commissioner Deb Ranun, Dec. 18. . .It certainly paid for four individuals to shop in Baker this Christmas season. The Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture awarded great prizes to four individuals. Bill Kruger, Sr. was the lucky winner of the 32” flat screen TV. The other three gifts were assorted prizes valued at $500 each. The three lucky winners were Dale Hande of Rhame, N.D., Mary Mason and Roddy Rost, Jr. . . Picture: Happy 30th Birthday to the 1st Baby of 1977! Jolene Reetz Setinc.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 3, 1997

—

Carol Bechtold concluded a 28 1/2 year career as an employee of School District No. 12. . .The Knights of Columbus Scholarship Basketball Tournament was held Dec. 26-28 at McGonigal Gymnasium. Seven teams competed and Burdick Trucking won for the third consecutive year. Members of the team were Chad Shepherd, Ty O’Connor, Alan Anderson, Tim Dilworth, Brandon Cornella, Quentin Burdick and David Larson. . .Ruth and Harvey Nichols celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary Dec. 30. Temperature was -23 degrees Christmas Eve. . .Craig Pinnow is Reynolds Supermarket January Employee of the Month. . .For three Saturdays in December, Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative held a special promotion in which co-op members could purchase cellular service and Motorola telephones at a great savings. At the close of “Sellular Saturdays” in Baker Dec. 28, approximately 700 customers had purchased service and phones.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 1, 1987 —

Jeri Obye has been hired as public school nurse in Baker. Fallon County is looking for a full time chemical dependency counselor. . .Fred Buerkle returned home a week ago Saturday after having bypass heart surgery at Deaconess Hospital in Billings. . .Esther Banning, 77, passed away Dec. 25; Ann V. Setinc, 70 passed away Dec. 26; and Clyde Twiford, 45, also died Dec. 26. . .Russell’s Clothing is featuring a January sale with ladies Rocky Mountain jeans for $24.95, Carhartt coveralls $52.50 and Walls brown duck insulated work jackets $29.95. . .Half or whole top hogs are selling for $1.03/lb. at Reynolds. USDA choice beef is on sale for $1.05/lb. for front quarters, $1.35/lb. for hind quarters, and $1.15/lb. for halves.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 30, 1977

—

Bernie Heiser poses with county commissioners Jake Ehret, Kenneth Rustad and Delane Beach after presenting them with a new CB base unit that will be used for monitoring channel 9 (emergency channel) for calls of distress in Fallon County. . .Aaron Olson and Roxi Harris were chosen Snowball King and Queen during the dance held Dec. 23. Other candidates included Gary Hufford, Carmen McCamish, Linda Cameron, Robert Stanhope, Kim Ketterling and Joe Mayo. Don McKamie is a newcomer to Baker working for Shell Oil and taking the place of Larry Menke as production foreman. . .Mr. and Mrs. Mike Murphy hosted a small but enthusiastic group of 4-H judges at their ranch Monday afternoon. Twenty-four members judged three classes of livestock furnished by the Murphys. Top scorers were Pat Murphy, Dennis Wagner, Todd O’Donnell, Matt O’Donnell and Loyd Ketchum.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 5, 1967 —

Lawrence Jeffers, supervisor of the Madison Soil and Water Conservation District, and Harold Jensen, supervisor of the Little Beaver Soil and Water Conservation District, each received awards for being a ten year supervisor. . .David Hanley, Annette Abrams, Pat Abrams, Gail Herbst, Lynn Russell and Nancy Thielen, all junior 4-H leaders, attended the second annual jamboree held in Terry last Thursday. . .The question of resealing the streets of Baker and costs were of prime concern to members of the city council at their meeting Tuesday. . .Robert Corbitt will be the new president of the Chamber of Commerce and will be installed Thursday night at a dinner meeting held at Green Acres. . .Warren Wenz is pictured receiving a University of Montana Law School scholarship for his excellence in academics for the past three years. . .Eugene Hoff, Extension Agent for Fallon and Carter Counties, receives a certificate of honor for his 20 years of service to the Cooperative Extension Service.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 3, 1957 —

Odin Myhre states he will be retiring from the county commissioner’s position. . .Baker Chamber of Commerce will hold its regular monthly meeting at Grainger’s hall Friday evening, A nominating committee composed of “Smokey” Speelmon, E. A. Samsel, Joe Weinschrott, Elmer Mengel and Lloyd Owen was appointed at the last meeting to bring in selections for officers for the coming year. The best decorated homes for the Christmas season won certificates from the Chamber and included Gordon Olson, first; Fred Morrow, second; Sam Durham, third. Honorable mention went to Walter Flint, Dr. S. A. Weeks, Edwin Hartse and George Korneychuk.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 2, 1947 —

Thousands of Chinese university students marched through Peiping’s main street Monday shouting “get out you beasts” in the first anti-American demonstration in North China. . .The official radio voice of the United States will begin speaking Russian about Jan. 15. Officials disclosed Sunday under state department plans for a far-reaching information program designed to jump Soviet censorship and go directly to the Russian people. . .Showing at the Lake Theatre is Olivia De Havilland in “To Each His Own”, also news, cartoons and crime.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 7, 1937 —

Before Feb. 15, the Baker Theatre is expected to be equipped with the Western Electric Company’s newest “Mirrophonic” sound equipment. . .Monday, Jan. 4 was the day when new faces appeared in the courthouse offices and familiar ones were absent. The board of county commissioners met in regular session Monday. πOdin Myhre, the only remaining officer of the old board, was elected chairman for the next two years. Arthur Kuehn and Wesley Thompson were also elected. . .After three weeks of no games, the Baker High School quint opens the 1937 schedule against a strong Ismay squad here Friday. Pregame predictions forecast a close hard fought game. Coach Vickerman brings to the Oil City a tall, lanky well experienced bunch of basketball boys. . .The President’s Birthday Ball will be held Jan. 30 at the Legion Hall, says M. L. Russell, chairman, and it is going to be better than ever.