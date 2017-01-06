Fallon County Officers sworn in

Roy Rost, County Commissioner, Jeraldine Newell, District Clerk of Court and Keli Bertsch, District Deputy Clerk, were sworn into office by County Commissioner Steve Baldwin, Dec. 30.

Rost, left, will be serving his first six year term.) as Fallon County Commissioner.

Newell, middle, will be serving her fifth term (four year term) as Fallon County District Clerk of Court.

Bertsch, right, is the Deputy Clerk of Court. She started working for Newell full time one year ago (1/4/16). She was formally sworn in to serve for the next four year term.