4th – 5th Present Tom Sawyer

Mrs. Bruha had the 4th and 5th graders presented a play about “Tom Sawyer” for the elementary. They had fun telling about the many mischievous deeds and events that Tom often found himself involved in, much to the chagrin of his Aunt Polly. The students enjoyed seeing the enactment of a character who knows how to keep life interesting.
