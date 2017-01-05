Mary E. (Lausch) Bohle, 92

Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary E. Bohle, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyo. Mary was born in Ismay, Mont. on July 22, 1924, to Mary (Gunderson) and Wm. Lausch.

Mary attended school in Ismay, Mont. and after high school graduation moved to Tacoma, Wash., where she worked for SeaTack Shipbuilding Corp. until 1947, at which time she moved back to Baker, Mont. She married William (Bill) Bohle on May 25, 1947 and resided in Baker until Sept. of 2010, when she moved to Sheridan, Wyo. Mary worked at Jacobs Trucking, Ford Garage, Baker Medical Clinic, and Fallon Memorial Hospital, while raising three children. She was active in the American Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary Unit, for which she held terms as Unit President and District President. After her retirement, she was a volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary and managed the hospital gift shop for several years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Lausch; step-father, Melvin Charelton; husband, William Bohle; 3 brothers: Raymond, Robert, and Wesley; and 4 sisters: Violet Harder, Julia Smith, Ethel Dunaway, and Gertie Nordtvedt. She is survived by sons, Jack (Donna) of Bellingham, Wash. and DuWayne of Baker, Mont.; and daughter, Joann (Butch) Bergstrom of Sheridan, Wyo., and 5 grandchildren: Holly Bohle of Texas; Beth (Eric) Cole of Bellingham, Wash.; Cheri (Sean) McFall of Bellingham, Wash.; Bo (Lindsey) Bergstrom of Lafayette, Colo. and Jay (Maggie) Bergstrom of Sheridan, Wyo., and 9 great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by brother-in-law Ernie Bohle, and sisters-in-law, Barb Bohle, Alvina Varner, Mae Bohle, and Annette Wilkens.

A celebration of life service will be held in summer of 2017 in Baker, Mont., with internment in the Baker cemetery.