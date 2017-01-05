Family Receiving Friends for Marilyn McLaughlin, 81, of Baker, was held on Jan. 4 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker. Burial will take place at a later date.

Marilyn passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker.

Marilyn was born Sept. 30, 1935 in Beach, N.D., the daughter of Arlie and Sadie (McManigal) Hayden. She grew up on the family farm south of Wibaux, Mont. She attended country school and graduated from Baker High School in 1953. Marilyn worked for the telephone company and later also worked at Cenex and Lakeview Country Club.

Marilyn married Leon Newell and they had three children together. Later she married Thomas McLaughlin and together they had a daughter, Renee and gained three step-children.

In her younger years Marilyn enjoyed sewing. She liked to gamble and loved being with her family and always looked forward to getting them all together; making sure everyone was well fed. Marilyn loved sports and especially enjoyed following her grandchildren’s games.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Dale (Kathy) Newell and Kevin (Debbie) Newell, both of Baker; daughter, Sharee Newell of Baker; stepchildren, Carrie (Mark) Anderson of Florence, Mont. and Wesley McLaughlin of Baker; special son in her eyes, Dale Hinton of Baker; grandchildren, Wayne, Joe, Jennifer, Josh, Dallas, Kelby and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Jim) Bechtold of Spearfish; sister-in-law, Joy Hayden of Baker; numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and adopted grandson Cotey Kewley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Carl McLaughlin; daughter, Renee McLaughlin; brothers, Willard Hayden and Merle Hayden; sisters, Ruby Ann McLaine and Opal Bloomgren.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.