Leon B. Shipman, 76

Leon B. Shipman, age 76 of Miles City, passed away on Dec. 25, 2016 at the Holy Rosary Health Center.

Leon was born on February 25, 1940 in Ismay, Mont. He was the son of Dale and Hazel (Deeks) Shipman. He attended grade school at Ismay, Kinsey and Custer County District High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in January of 1959. He was stationed in Germany and was able to obtain his G.E.D while in the service until he was honorably discharged in 1962. He started to work for Geo Askin Drilling where he met and married Rayanda Askin on July 19, 1964. Together they raised three daughters: Robbin, Tracey and Kim. Leon started to work for Clarence Schell of Baker in 1962, where he learned the meat cutting trade. They then moved to Circle, Mont. for a short while and then on to Casper, Wyo. in 1969 where he worked for Pat Keating at Pat’s Meat Discounter and Frank’s Processing. Leon would later become owner of Franks Processing. They purchased Big Al’s Sandwich Joint in 1979 and moved the family to Miles City. In 1980, Leon and Dave Atkinson joined a partnership and purchased D&L Meat Service. He continued to work and grow the businesses until he sold them both in 1995 and worked at Pine Hills as a youth correctional officer. Leon’s favorite hobby was golf. He loved playing cards, golfing and socializing with his friends out at the Town & Country Club. His witty sense of humor and loving nature will be missed by all that knew Leon. His wife, daughters, grand children and family was his most prize possession of all.

Leon is survived by his wife Rayanda of Miles City; daughters: Robbin (Ken) Makelky of Miles City; Tracey Juhl of Miles City and Kim (Russ) Helmts of Miles City; his sisters: Marlene Teeters of Bridger, Mont. and Connie Boucher of Hinsdale; five granddaughters: Ashten (Cole) Burman of Glendive, Mont., Tennell (Jesse) Venn of Miles City, Laiten (Witt) Williams of Sidney, Amanda Makelky of Miles City and Makenna Helmts; two grandsons Kendall Makelky and Dayton Helmts both of Miles City. He is also survived by two great grandchildren Perri Williams and Lincoln Venn. Leon was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Alvie Shipman.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 with the family receiving friends followed by a Vigil at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Interment was full military honors following at the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Riley Center.