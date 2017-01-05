James (Jim) Michael Hadley, 77

James (Jim) Michael Hadley passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at his home outside of Deer Lodge, Mont. at the age of 77.

Jim was born Feb. 13, 1939 to Raymond and Helen Hadley in Marmarth, N.D. He attended school and graduated from Marmarth High School in 1957. He married Donna Clark and together they had four children, Patti, Mike, Teresa and Billy. He managed the Standard Oil Station in Marmarth before being hired by Northern Tank Line. Long Brothers Trucking hired him to drive, hauling livestock. He worked as a carpenter for Susa Construction in Baker, Mt before driving for Koss Trucking in Billings, Mont. He married Yvonne Shibley in Billings, Mt and had their daughter Darcy. He was employed as a Union Carpenter and worked for Pederson Construction where he worked on many large projects. He loved working with his hands, but the lure of the open road once again called and he began trucking for Corcoran Trucking partnering with John Corcoran on his truck. Jim moved to Deer Lodge, Mont. after marrying Betty Wadsworth. He remained with Corcoran’s until the ill health of his wife Betty forced him to retire in 2006 so he could care for her, which he did until her death in 2014.

Jim had five children Patti, Mike, Teresa, Billy, and Darcy, four grandchildren Jason, Sean, Megan, and Hannah and two great grand-children Ryder and Hadley Jo.

Jim was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Helen, sons Mike and Billy, grandson Jason, and his wife of 28 years Betty.

Survivors are brothers Jack (Carolyn) Hadley of Baker, Mont., Bob Hadley of Marmarth, N.D., daughters Patti (Les) Herbert, Seeley Lake, Mont., Teresa Hadley, Columbia Falls, Mont., Darcy (Kam) Hadley, Red Lodge, Mont. his grandchildren Sean Hadley, Megan (Shane) Gibson, and Hannah Hadley as well as his two great grandchildren Ryder and Hadley Jo Gibson. Also surviving are five nephews and their families who he loved dearly.

Services will be held at a later date in Deer Lodge, Mont.