December 20, the Plevna School concluded their holiday celebrations with an Ugly Sweater Contest. There were some great sweaters worn by their proud owners. The winners of the Ugly Sweater Contest were: Mrs. Bruha, Miss April Bruha, Kali Dulin, and Jordan Hauff. Congratulations, you all looked ready for the Christmas holiday in your unique sweaters!
