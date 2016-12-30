Spartan Basketball

The Baker Varsity Basketball team played against Colstrip there on Tuesday, December 20 and won with a score of 53-41.

By Briana Sposili

The Baker Varsity Basketball team played against Colstrip there on Tuesday, December 20 and won with a score of 53-41. For the first three quarters they kept ahead, first quarter 11-8, second quarter 11-8, and third quarter 17-4. Colstrip led in the fourth quarter 21-14.

Treston Erickson scored 17 points and 7 rebounds; Daniel Rost 10 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal and 1 block; Luke Gonsioroski 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists; Josh Stutts 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 5 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Angus Lund 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist; Jon Weimer 2 points and 2 rebounds; and James Wiseman 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Colstrip Baker Spartans JV

1st 9 7

2nd 21 6

3rd 13 18

4th 4 8

Aaron Smith scored 10 points and 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 10 points and 6 rebounds; Colter Peterson 7 points and 2 rebounds; Morgan Rising 4 points and 7 rebounds; Riley Schultz 3 points and 5 rebounds; Sean Shelhamer 2 points and 6 rebounds; Jayden Allen 2 points and 1 rebound; Trevor Lingle 1 point and 1 rebound; Javon DeGrand 5 rebounds; and Andrew Craft with 4 rebounds.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Colstrip Baker Spartans

1st 11 8

2nd 12 4

3rd 12 4

4th 10 15

Riley O’Donnell scored 12 points and 7 rebounds; Teight Madler 7 points and 3 rebounds; Caleb Ploeger 6 points and 1 rebound; Michael Rusch 4 points and 1 rebound; Bryce Hufford 2 points and 2 rebounds; Cole Edgell 2 rebounds; Jacob Wang 1 rebound; and Trent Collins had 1 rebound.