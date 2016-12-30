The Fallon/Carter Extension Office invites you to join us for a Pottery Painting class.

By Elin Kittelmann, County Agent

The Fallon/Carter Extension Office invites you to join us for a Pottery Painting class.

January 22 in Ekalaka All Event Center (RSVP Jan. 2nd)

February 5 in Baker at the Fallon County Library Basement (RSVP Jan. 23rd)

Both programs will be from 2 to 4 p.m. There is a $35 fee for the course that may be paid at the door, but you MUST PRE-REGISTER to save your seat. To register call the Extension Office at (406) 778-7110. Participants will be painting a pre-made mug. After the mugs get fired, they will be returned to the participants.

Gumbo Lily Pottery was a vendor at the 2016 Products of the Prairie Market and was at the local Holiday Bazaars. Gumbo Lily specializes in handmade pottery items to include mugs, bowls, platters, butter dishes, plates, bird baths and hand woven baskets. Gumbo Lily’s pottery is made with rustic simplicity and elegant durability reflecting the land from where it came.

Gumbo Lily’s owner, Sherry Oster, lives on a small farm on the outskirts of Miles City, Montana. Sherry was raised on the family ranch near Ismay, Montana. She credits this upbringing as the main inspiration for her pottery.

“I was surrounded by Montana’s breathtaking landscapes and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. These experiences are what I like to reflect in my pottery. I use colors and textures in my pottery to symbolize Montana’s many features, For example; I use a glaze named Mottled Blue to represent Montana’s Big Sky, and then I pair an Oxblood Red glaze with Orange to illustrate Montana’s sunrises and sunsets.”

Gumbo Lily uses porcelain and stoneware clay and fires it in an electric kiln to Cone 6. Gumbo Lily has been in existence since 2015, although Sherry says she began making pottery over ten years ago. In 2011, Sherry retired from a teaching career and since then has had more time to dedicate to her art.

For further information about this exhibit or if you want to learn more about Gumbo Lily, please check out the website at www.gumbolilypottery.com or find Gumbo Lily Pottery on Facebook.