New Year, New Chance to Quit Tobacco Use for Good!

Every year, thousands of Montanans look to the New Year for a fresh opportunity to change their lives for the better.

By Julie Russell, RN, Tobacco Prevention Specialist

Every year, thousands of Montanans look to the New Year for a fresh opportunity to change their lives for the better. For Montanans who use tobacco, a great way to accomplish this is to quit for good. The Montana Tobacco Quit Line and American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line are free services available to all Montanans that can help you achieve your goal of a tobacco free life.

The quit line offers free and reduced cost medications, counseling and personalized quit plans to all callers. There are also dedicated programs for pregnant women and American Indian callers. These programs deliver tailored services to create the best opportunity for success for everyone.

Quitting tobacco can be the most important thing you can do for your health. E-cigarettes are not a proven way to do this. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes are not an FDA-approved tobacco cessation medication. New FDA regulations requiring disclosure of e-cigarette ingredients have not yet come into effect. Currently, there is no way of knowing exactly what you are inhaling, says Julie Russell, with Fallon County Tobacco Prevention. The Quit Line, and the FDA-approved cessation medications available through enrollment, is a proven effective way to help you stop tobacco use successfully.

To get started, call the Quit Line today! The call is toll-free at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), or visit the website at www.QuitNowMontana.com to enroll. American Indian callers can reach Native coaches directly by calling 1-855-372-0037. Set yourself up for success in the New Year, and call the quit line today!