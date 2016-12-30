Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that your landlord can’t legally shut off your essential services like utilities?

Utilities means electricity, gas, or water. If your landlord turns off any of your utilities, you should give the landlord a written demand to turn it back on. If the landlord still doesn’t turn it back on, you have several options for getting the problem fixed.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of

www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.