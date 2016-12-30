Fallon County Timely-Tips – Burning Calories at home

Burning Calories at home

By Sherry Vogel

It’s that time of year when everyone is thinking about getting back in shape or shedding a few pounds. Many don’t have time to join a gym; having worked a full day they feel lucky to have the time to get their household chores finished.

It’s kind of fun to see that it is possible “to kill two birds with one stone”, so to speak, because doing even the simplest of household chores you will burn a substantial amount of calories.

As an example: If a person weighing 150 lbs. does one of these activities for one hour he will burn the listed amount of calories:

Light walking 136

Mopping 170

Baling hay 476

Sweep Floor 156

Driving tractor 102

Dust Furniture 160

Feeding Cattle 238

Vacuuming 168

General Carpentry 170

Cleaning the Barn 476

Wash dishes 88

House Painting 342

Cooking 68

Animal Care 340

Sleeping 95