Fallon County Timely-Tips – Burning Calories at home

Burning Calories at home
By Sherry Vogel
It’s that time of year when everyone is thinking about getting back in shape or shedding a few pounds. Many don’t have time to join a gym; having worked a full day they feel lucky to have the time to get their household chores finished.
It’s kind of fun to see that it is possible “to kill two birds with one stone”, so to speak, because doing even the simplest of household chores you will burn a substantial amount of calories.
As an example: If a person weighing 150 lbs. does one of these activities for one hour he will burn the listed amount of calories:
Light walking 136
Mopping 170
Baling hay 476
Sweep Floor 156
Driving tractor 102
Dust Furniture 160
Feeding Cattle 238
Vacuuming 168
General Carpentry 170
Cleaning the Barn 476
Wash dishes 88
House Painting 342
Cooking 68
Animal Care 340
Sleeping 95