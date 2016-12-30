Driscoll New EC and Obs Educator

Sheryl Driscoll was chosen to join the Professional Nursing Practice team at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. As a Clinical Nurse Educator. Her duties began Nov. 28, 2016. she will be supporting nursing teams in the Emergency Center and Observation units.

Sheryl holds a BSN degree and has worked as a Registered Nurse at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Emergency Center since 2006. Prior to her experience at Methodist, Sheryl held EC nursing positions at St. Francis, and Regions hospitals in Minn. Also Altru Health in Grand Forks, N.D. She has experience in telemetry and cardiac-med/surgery as a bedside RN. Sheryl was a core Charge RN, Clinical Resource Mentor and Designated Resource Nurse. She has been actively involved in practice change in her unit, representing the Emergency Center on the Nursing Quality Safety Informatics Committee, Nurse Lead Initiative Team and EC Unit-Based Quality Team. Sheryl has assisted with core instruction in the past and was honored with the Park Nicollet Nurse of Excellence Award in

May, 2016. Sheryl has and is dedicated to the Emergency Center and Observation teams and an ardent supporter of education committed to making a difference, according to the Director of Nursing Education and Clinical Simulation at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Sheryl was a graduate of Plevna High School in 1989. Sheryl is the daughter of Milbert and Betty Allerdings of Dickinson, N.D., formerly of Baker/Plevna and the granddaughter of the late Frances Mae Bertsch and Alvina Allerdings.