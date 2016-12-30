Commissioner Randash retires

Fallon County says good-bye to Commissioner Bill Randash as he retires from the Fallon County Commission on Dec. 31 at midnight.

By Sherry Vogel

Randash has served a total of 7 1/2 years as Commissioner. He served for 1 1/2 years in 2008, when he replaced Dennis Afrank who passed away suddenly after an agricultural accident.

Then in 2010 he ran for the office and won the election.

Randash says his most successful accomplishment as Commissioner is the completion of the grandstand at the fairgrounds. He stated, “There were quite a few challenges involved with the project.”

He thought for a while then stated, “I would have to say the biggest accomplishment made, while I served, are the 23 new permanent bridges that were constructed in the county. The Billings Gazette had ran an article that listed Fallon County as having the worst bridges in Montana. We set a goal to build two-three bridges a year. I just received a book with pictures of all the bridges that were completed from Brosz Engineering.”

The biggest issues facing Fallon County in the future? According to Randash, “Is the money that will be needed to fund the Capital Improvement Plan. Now that the oil revenue funds are running low, there will be little money for major infrastructure projects. The County is still in good shape for operations, but infrastructure projects will now be hard to fund.”

When asked what projects are needing to be updated, the aged sewer system in the county and city was mentioned.

In closing Randash shared, “I’m quitting due to my age. I’ve enjoyed my time on the Commission. I’ve enjoyed working with the good people of Fallon County and those that work at the Courthouse. They do a good job and all are hardworking.”

January 1, Roy Rost, will fill the position vacated by Randash.