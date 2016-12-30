Commissioner proceedings

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2016

9:00AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; William L. Randash, Members; Lani DeBuhr, Recording Clerk; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEKS OF DECEMBER 5-9, 2016 AND DECEMBER 12-16, 2016

9:15AM PLANNER UPDATES

Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant, Updated commissioners on the following:

Plevna Zoning, Growth Policy, Emergency Action Plan- Commission approved Forrest Sanderson, KLJ to continue updates to the emergency action plan; Moore Property, Bean LLC Property, City of Baker- Variances will be reviewed at their next council meeting. Joint Powers Agreement- For upper dam, follow-up with County Attorney.

9:35am- Mary Grube left the meeting.

10:00AM ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Present: Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman, Gave updates on shop and roads.

Joining the meeting were: Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor, Shannon Hewson and Jon Brosz with Brosz Engineering.

10:14am- Alba Higgins left the meeting.

Project Updates-

Westmore/Dry Fork Box Culverts- Final Change Order submitted to the Commission was $5,560.74 less than original contract price. The Commission reviewed and signed. Final Pay App submitted- Commission reviewed and signed.

Cooper Box Culvert- Pay App 2 submitted, Commission reviewed and signed.

Baker Lake Drainage through City of Baker- Informed of a gas line along 1st street. Jon noted it is in the public right of way and is Montana Dakota Utilities responsibility. Another water main on 4th street will interfere with that culvert, Shannon is working with the City of Baker in this regards. Corp permit (1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th street structure replacements) submitted to Commission for review and signature.

City of Baker Lagoon- Discussed regulation changes effective January 2017 with complete compliance by 2018. The three lagoon cells need capabilities to be turned off individually. The County is impacted due to the Golf Course use of water. Capital Improvement Funding is set aside for the City of Baker for this improvement.

11:00AM GOLF COURSE UPDATES

Present: Eric Kary, Golf Course Manager – Updates given.

11:15AM CITY OF BAKER UPDATES

Present: Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Jon Brosz, Brosz Engineering; JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor; Luke Holestine, City of Baker Public Works Director; Eric Kary, Golf Course Manager; Rich Menger, Sanitarian; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor

City of Baker Lagoon- Jan. 1, 2017 DEQ requires the City of Baker to show they are taking adequate steps in having a system that will pass new regulations. The lagoon now meets its minimal testing requirements; but, testing will become more stringent as the golf course discharge is considered touchable at the golf course. This would regard cell 3, which holds the water the golf course gets. This is a requirement even if it wasn’t discharged to the Golf Course. City discharges when the water is given to the golf course; the golf course is also subject to testing of the water. The new regulations increase the minimal standard of water quality from the past. An isolation program (project) for the cells is required. Cell 3 is the last cell and water is 6-9 months old at this point. Some of the equipment has already been purchased by the City. The City of Baker has to meet certain effluent limits before it can be discharged to the golf course. Rich noted the golf course helps the City of Baker with their water as it doesn’t have to discharge into Sandstone as much or often as it normally would. Discussion followed as to the effects the Trans-Canada man camp would have on the lagoon if the man camp is built. This project was not budgeted for by the City. The County has funds set aside for the City of Baker in the Capital Improvement Plan. JoDee and Luke were advised to speak with Clerk & Recorder about available funding from that account. The Commission was given a cost break down of the project drafted by Brosz Engineering.

Baker Lake Drainage Project through City of Baker- The County is replacing structures at 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th streets. The sidewalk will be put back on both sides of 1st street. There are no plans to put sidewalk on 3rd street, as there isn’t one there right now. The box culverts on 4th and 5th streets will be large enough so a sidewalk can be installed should the City of Baker choose to do so. The County will need a Joint Powers Agreement with the City of Baker since both the County and City are required in order to complete the project. JoDee inquired as to cost of installation of the sidewalks; Shannon will get her a cost estimate.

11:45AM NOON RECESS

1:15PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; William L. Randash, Members; Lani DeBuhr, Recording Clerk; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15PM PUBLIC COMMENT

Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder and Stacey Moore, Library Director joined the meeting. Currently the Library purchases postage through Pitney Bowes. Pitney Bowes requires a credit card to be kept on file for their service. The Commission had no objection.

1:30PM CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the December 2016 Mid-Month Claims in the amount of $501,009.68 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

4:00PM COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Fairgrounds Generator Discussion- K&S Electric suggested purchasing a larger generator, at an additional cost of $6,000. The Commission recommends the larger generator (80kw) in order to power the grandstands and exhibit hall, as both will be used as storm shelters in case of an emergency. If the Fair Budget can’t pay for the additional amount the Commission budget will. The location of generator is already set by lines that were installed during construction of the food booth.

Change of Rate Approval Forms, Airport’s Annual Federal Financial Report, Safety Report, Journal Entry, Board Agenda/Minutes, Revenues, Department Notices/Reports, and E-mails.

WEDNESDAY,

DECEMBER 21, 2016

2:00PM SECTION 2 POLICY MANUAL REVIEW – LIBRARY BASEMENT

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2016

2:00PM HAIL DAMAGE BID OPENING – LIBRARY BASEMENT

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; William L. Randash, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Lyndon Bolt, Dean Kurtz Construction; Tony Albright, Albright Construction Inc.; Gentrie Lemerond, B&B Builders, Inc.; Dexter Thiel and Logan Thiel, Thiel Brothers Roofing; John Richardson, 1st Dakota Enterprises; David Alderman, Yellowstone Contractors LLC and Alderman Construction Inc.; Roy Rost, Commissioner Elect; Todd Griffith, Griffith Steel

County Development Advisor, Jason Rittal opened submitted bids for Hail Damage repairs and read aloud. All accepted bids had Addendums and Schedule 4 Notes noted and bid bond in place. Bids were accepted from the following Contractors:

Thiel Bros. Roofing Inc.; Albright Construction, Inc.; 1st Dakota Enterprises, Inc.; B&B Builders; Dean Kurtz Construction Co.; Griffith Steel, Inc.; Dimensional Innovations, Inc.

The floor was opened for questions; none presented. The Commission will review accepted bids.

2:25 3:00-5:00PM COMMISSIONER RANDASH’S RETIREMENT PARTY

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Lani J. DeBuhr, Recording Clerk; s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder