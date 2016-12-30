Baker Lady Spartan Basketball

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Glasgow and lost 47-51.

By Lilly Hanson

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Glasgow and lost 47-51. Glasgow led the first quarter 20-13, Baker led the second and third quarter 15-7, and 9-8, and Glasgow came ahead again the fourth quarter 16-10.

Madison Reddick scored 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists; Mariah Miller 6 points and 1 rebound; Scotti Robinson 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals; Lexi Hartse 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Amber Durden 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Melissa Breitbach 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists; Alivia Schultz 7 points and 4 rebounds; and Savanah Burkhaulter 2 points.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Glasgow Baker Spartans

1st 6 5

2nd 9 2

3rd 9 4

4th 17 9

Wrenzi Wrzesinksi scored 1 point,1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 rebound; Hannah Gonsioroski 3 points and 2 rebounds; Katie Wang 3 points, 1 assist, and 2 rebounds; Maleah Graham 2 points and 1 assist; Madison Moore 2 points and 1 rebound; Macee Hadley 4 points, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 3 rebounds; Sheyanne Janeway 1 rebound; Halle Burdick 3 points, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 5 rebounds; Courtney Tudor 2 points, 1 steal, and 4 rebounds; and Savanah Burkhaulter 4 rebounds.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Glasgow Baker Spartans

1st 16 6

2nd 8 4

3rd 18 1

4th 14 3

Kelsey Miller scored 5 points, 2 steals, and 1 rebound; Alissa Bohle 1 rebound; Tesla Erickson 1 point and 5 rebounds; Marie Joergensen 3 steals and 2 rebounds; Shelby Moore 2 assists and 1 rebound; Taylor Miller 2 points, 1 steal, and 1 rebound; Marissa Leivestad 3 rebounds; Hope Craft 2 points; and Laylah Dulin 4 points and 2 rebounds.

Roundup

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Roundup and lost 32-34, with Roundup leading the first quarter 12-2, Baker the second 11-9, and Roundup the third and fourth quarter 14-12, and 9-7.

Madison Reddick scored 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 2 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 1 point, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal; Lexi Hartse 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal; Amber Durden 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Melissa Breitbach 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Alivia Schultz 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist , and 1 steal; and Halle Burdick 1 rebound and 1 assist.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Roundup Baker Spartans

1st 0 11

2nd 3 13

3rd 4 12

4th 3 14

Wrenzi Wrzensinksi scored 2 points, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 2 rebounds; Hannah Gonsioroski 7 points, 2 steals, and 4 rebounds; Katie Wang 10 points, 1 assist, and 7 rebounds; Maleah Graham 2 rebounds; Madison Moore 2 points and 8 rebounds; Macee Hadley 4 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds; Sheyanne Janeway 6 points, 1 assist, and 5 rebounds; Halle Burdick 14 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 5 rebounds; and Courtney Tudor 5 points, 2 assists, and 4 rebounds.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Roundup Baker Spartans

1st 4 9

2nd 2 8

3rd 10 6

4th 7 8

Kelsey Miller scored 5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 rebound; Tesla Erickson 6 points, 1 block, 3 steals, and 9 rebounds; Shelby Moore 10 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 3 steals and 9 rebounds; Taylor Miller 3 assists, 1 steal, and 7 rebounds; Marissa Leivestad 4 points and 4 rebounds; Hope Craft 2 assists; and Laylah Dulin 6 points, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 steal, and 4 rebounds.

Ekalaka

The Baker Lady Spartan Basketball Team hosted their game against Ekalaka and lost 52-53. Baker started with the lead first quarter 14-11, Ekalaka took the second and third quarter 14-10, and 16-13, and Baker had the lead again fourth quarter 15-12.

Madison Reddick scored 17 points, 1 assist, and 8 rebounds; Mariah Miller 1 rebound; Scotti Robinson 8 points, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 4 rebounds; Lexi Hartse 3 points and 1 rebound; Amber Durden 6 points, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 5 rebounds; Melissa Breitbach 2 points, 1 steal, and 6 rebounds; Alivia Schultz 16 points, 2 assists, and 5 rebounds; and Savanah Burkhaulter 2 rebounds.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Ekalaka Baker Spartans

1st 8 5

2nd 2 10

3rd 7 11

4th 6 20

Wrenzi Wrzesinksi scored 4 points, 1 assist, 6 steals, and 1 rebound; Hannah Gonsioroski 3 steals and 2 rebounds; Katie Wang 5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 4 rebounds; Maleah Graham 2 assists and 2 steals; Madison Moore 2 assists, 1 steal, and 5 rebounds; Macee Hadley 7 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 rebounds; Sheyanne Janeway 3 points, 1 steal, and 6 rebounds; Halle Burdick 9 points, 3 assists, 6 steals, and 4 rebounds; Courtney Tudor 8 points, 3 steals, and 2 rebounds; and Savanah Burkhaulter 10 points and 3 rebounds.