3rd Grade Demonstrations

Mrs. Benner’s 3rd grade class prepared and gave demonstrations on topics of interest to them. Hugo Thielen showed how to make Slime; Madison O’Connor demonstrated how to make a May Day Basket; Callie Hoenke’s demonstration was how to work with Hook Latch; Turk Rieger made an Electro Magnet; Weston Buerkle revealed how Magnets work. Ashytn Arnold explained how to make Glitter Glue. Michael Goben shared his secret on how to make a 5-minute cake, mug cake. The third graders had fun preparing their demonstrations to present to the class, and experienced getting up in front of students and speaking. There were some great ideas presented that I’m sure others will want to try at home.

