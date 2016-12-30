2017 – A New Year of possibilities

2017 a New Year full of hope and promise, a clean slate. However, you look at it, it is brand new.

By Sherry Vogel

2017 a New Year full of hope and promise, a clean slate. However, you look at it, it is brand new.

A brand new opportunity to make the wrong right, to better oneself, to forgive, to make dreams come true, perhaps a chance to reach out to better someone else’s life.

This time of new beginnings is a time of resolution. Resolve meaning to find a successful solution to a problem.

Has the past few years left financial troubles that are haunting you? This is the time to map out an annual budget and stick to it. Come next year, reevaluate. You are bound to have made wonderful progress toward a better financial situation.

Do you have someone you are at odds with? Make the decision to put pride aside, forgive. In essence you will feel better, because in actuality it is not that person you are hurting. When you choose not to forgive you are hurting yourself. Unforgiveness leads to bitterness and bitterness, like a cancer within, eats at you. Give it up- you’ll have more peace in your life.

Is your health an issue? Visit a doctor to discover the measures you can take to a healthier life style. Decide then and there how much of your life you are willing to give up. Make the changes you need to make – not only for yourself but also for your loved ones.

Always wanted to fly an airplane, learn to swim or kayak or perhaps you’ve always wanted to play an instrument, sing in a choir or learn to paint.

There is no better time than right now – the time is right—it is 2017, what are you waiting for?