1st Grade reads to Superior Villa Residents

Mrs. Downing’s 1st Grade students getting ready to read to residents of Superior Care Villa.

   Friday, Dec. 16, Mrs. Downing’s 1st graders sharpened their reading skills, and shared many a story with the residents of Superior Care Villa. The residents enjoyed not only listening to the 1st graders read but also enjoyed the interaction with the class.  Good job 1st graders! How nice it is to share your reading abilities with others who enjoy listening to your stories.

      



