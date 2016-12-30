1st Grade reads to Superior Villa Residents

Friday, Dec. 16, Mrs. Downing’s 1st graders sharpened their reading skills, and shared many a story with the residents of Superior Care Villa. The residents enjoyed not only listening to the 1st graders read but also enjoyed the interaction with the class. Good job 1st graders! How nice it is to share your reading abilities with others who enjoy listening to your stories.
Editor's Picks
-
A treasure trove of Christmas nostalgia
-
A work of art: Montana man depicts an ‘honest’ real life through western artwork
-
The Gift of Giving
-
Baker Chamber Christmas Light Decorating Contest
-
O’Fallon Community Choir 2016 Christmas Concert
-
Powder River Training Complex eager to hear concerns of local residents
-
Reynolds Market – Established in 1963
-
Stan Wagner Memorial Wild Game Feed
-
Baker welcomes the Christmas Season with a countdown of events
-
Jack Frost