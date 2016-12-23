The Christmas I.Q. Test

I recently gave the Youth Group at First Baptist Church in Plevna, the 20 question Christmas I.Q. Test.

Pastor Josh McLachlan

First Baptist Church-Plevna

I recently gave the Youth Group at First Baptist Church in Plevna, the 20 question Christmas I.Q. Test. The number of correct answers varied from less than 10 to about 75 percent correct.

The story of Christmas has been told in dozens of languages, through a variety of avenues including books, story-telling, and movies. Chances are, you’ve told the story yourself. You may be able to answer the question: How many wise men came to see Jesus? (Hint, don’t think of the song, “We Three Kings”.) You might also be familiar with where to find the Christmas story in the Bible. (Luke 1:26-38, Mt. 1:18-25, Luke 2:1-20) But do you know the most important fact of all?

The most important fact about Christmas is the reason for Christmas in the first place. I wish I could say it was for a special holiday in December for families to get together. That is nice, but Jesus came to be our Savior. The Bible says that all have sinned. (Romans 3:23) Because we have sinned, we can’t get to heaven. (Romans 6:23) God loved us so much, He sent his Son Jesus to die on a cross and take our punishment for us. (Romans 5:8) If you will accept Jesus as your Savior, to save you from the punishment you deserve for the wrong you did, Jesus will save you. (Romans 10:9, John 3:16).

Whether or not you pass a Christmas I.Q. test doesn’t really matter. What matters is if you know the most important fact and accept Jesus as your Savior.

Merry Christmas!