Spartan Wrestling

By Dalton Herbst

The Baker High School wrestling team had a home meet on Dec. 6. Results are as follows.

126 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Pinned by Christian Dean, Sidney, 3:50; Pinned Matthew Huffman, Lemmon, :34; Defeated Everett Jensen, Sidney, 4-2; Pinned Tyrel Chamberlain, Sidney, 1:41

132 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned Wyatt Huffman, Lemmon, 2:31; Pinned Ashton Swenson, Sidney, :43; Pinned Matthew Huffman, Lemmon, 5:57; Pinned by Jace Winter, Sidney, :54

138 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Defeated by Jace Winter, Sidney, 10-0; Pinned Wyatt Huffman, Lemmon, :34; Defeated by Dirk Wolf, Lemmon, 15-0

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst – Defeated Jet Jones, Sidney, 10-3; Pinned Avery Gurney, Sidney, :58

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel – Pinned by Sawyer Thorgerson, Sidney, 1:24; Pinned by Keelan Geiser, Sidney, 3:50; Pinned by Jet Jones, Sidney, 1:14

205 lbs. – Paul Wang – Pinned by Duel Tomac, Lemmon, 3:58; Pinned Chandler Shopp, Lemmon, 1:00; Pinned Trevor Dean, Sidney, 4:42

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Keelan Geiser, Sidney, :23; Pinned by Saywer

Thorgerson, :24

285 lbs. – Summit Wiman – Pinned Jake Ellison, Lemmon, 1:20; Pinned by Brayden Peterson, Lemmon, 2:42

285 lbs. – Jonathan Caron – Pinned by Gayge Schopp, Lemmon, :59; Pinned Brayden Peterson, Lemmon, 2:42

GLASGOW

On Dec. 9-10 the Baker High School wrestling team traveled to Glasgow for the Glasgow Invite wrestling tournament. The results are as followed.

126 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Defeats Jesse Entz, Fairfield, 10-3; Pinned Jacon Lone Bear, Popular, 3:27; Pinned Tyrel Chamberlain, Sidney, :49; Defeated by Kolter Schimpan, Malta, 11-0; Pinned by Ethan Boyce, Billings Central, 3:42

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Pinned by Quinn Whitmus, Wolf Point, 3:24; Defeated Kaden Decker, Glendive, 15-0: Defeated Ethan Mishler, Fairfield, 14-2; Pinned by Oden Hallock, Glasgow, 3:30; Pinned John Cremer, Glasgow, 3:22; Pinned by Quinn Whitmus, Wolf Point, 3:31; Pinned Aston Swenson, Sidney, 1:57; Pinned Kaden Decker, Glendive, 3:28; Defeated by Issac Ramos, Valier, 7-6

205 lbs. – Paul Wang (1st Place) – Pinned Jayden Holley, Glendive, 3:42; Pinned Jayden

McCea, Fairfield, 1:22; Pinned Kirbv Busta, Glendive, 1:08; Pinned Taylor Johnson, Shepherd, 1:53; Defeated Will Caprata, Hardin, 7-0; Defeated Trent Saunders, Shepard, 12-1; Defeated Christian Pfiefer, Shepard, 12-1

285 lbs. – Summitt Wiman (2nd Place) – Pinned Eli Marley, Glendive, 1:55; Pinned Dustin Coughlin, Sidney, :50; Pinned Ellex Dayne, Fairfield, :38; Pirined Frankie Werk, Malta, 1:31; Pinned Curtis Humpshires, Harlem, 1:17; Pinned Keegan Mires, Glendive, 3:24; Defeated by Eli Marley, Glendive, 3-4

BOWMAN

On Dec. 10, four of the Baker High School wrestlers traveled to Bowman for the Bowman Invite wrestling tournament. Results are as followed.

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned Kijana Chavez, Dickinson, 4:38; Pinned by Joseph

George, New Town, 2:44; Pinned by Ethan Lange, Beulah Hazen, 1:49; Defeated Ben Dalley, Hettinger, 8-0

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel – Pinned by Carlton Turnquist, Alexander, 2:54; Pinned by Harley Mischel, Dickinson, 2:20

195 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Paul Abrahamson, Hettinger, 1:19; Pinned by Kaden Sago, Beulah, :53; Pinned by Beau Jeffers, Bowman, :31; Pinned by Matthew Painter, :54

220 lbs. – Jonathan Caron – Pinned Niki Abaglo, New Town, :49; Pinned by Nate Boehm, Bowman, 2:30; Defeated Garrett Usher, Dickinson, (DQ)