Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

there is help for low-income Montanans to pay heating bills? The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) pays part of winter energy bills. You can apply for winter energy assistance between October 1 and April 30. Find your local energy assistance eligibility office online at:

http://dphhs.mt.gov/hcsd/energyassistance or by calling 1-800-332-2272.

For more information, please visit the Public Benefits section of

www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.