Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

FROM THE BENCH

Justice Court

•Cody Craig, Baker, careless driving, fine of $85, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 7/24/16 .

•Cody Craig, Baker, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, deferred imposition of 20 days jail for a period of six months (6/15/17), no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during deferral period, defendant and/or Attorney to motion court for withdrawal of guilty plea and dismissal of charge upon completion of deferred imposition of sentence/judgement requirements and deadline, ticket issued 7/24/16.

•Cody Craig, Baker, change lanes when unsafe to do so, dismissed by prosecution with prejudice, ticket issued 7/24/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, fine of $585 (12/15/17), jail of 180 days with 180 days suspended on conditions for one year (12/15/17), to run consecutive to charge 1, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 11/26/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, violation of no contact order, fine of $585 (12/15/17), jail of 180 days with 180 days suspended on conditions for one year (12/15/17), to run consecutive to charge 2, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 11/26/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 85/65, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 11/26/16.