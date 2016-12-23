Funeral services for Kayleigh Scheetz, 16, of Baker, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker, MT with Pastor Joe Epley officiating. Burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation for Kayleigh will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2016 at Stevenson Funeral Home with a prayer service being held at 6:00 p.m.

Kayleigh passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Kayleigh Elizabeth was born on April 10, 2000 and grew up with her mother and three siblings in Baker, MT, where she attended elementary and high school. Kayleigh was very passionate about animals and she especially liked her family pets. She participated in cheerleading and volleyball; loved music, was very artistic and enjoyed drawing. She liked spending time with family and friends, especially large gatherings around the holiday season. Kayleigh was very kind and thoughtful, always willing to help others.

Kayleigh is survived by her mother, Sheila; sisters, Skylar Wall of Baker and Kelsea Wall of Magee, MS; brother, Evan Scheetz of Casper, WY; aunt and uncle, Shelton and Betty Scheetz of Orting WA; cousin, Michael Scheetz of Orting, WA; and numerous extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edmund and Alice Scheetz.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home – Baker, MT