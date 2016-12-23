Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 29, 2006 —

Marion Hanson retires as news correspondent after writing for the Fallon County Times for over 60 years. However, she said if she has any news she will report it to whoever writes the Baker news in the future. . .Kenny Griffith has purchased the building on Main Street in Baker which housed The Cedar Rose. Prairie Rose Classics is now open for viewing. . .Plevna Lady Cougars played two conference games and head into the new year with a perfect 7-0 record. . .Mid-Rivers Communications recently donated $500 to Action for Eastern Montana to provide holiday dinners to financially disadvantaged families. . .Picture: The Baker Middle School and High School Choirs performed at the Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of Baker Open Houses on Dec. 6.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 27, 1996 —

Christmas in the Strangford household will be merry due to the return of Bud and Shirley’s son, Shawn from Australia. For the past seven months, Shawn has been in Biloela, Queensland, as a participant in the International Agricultural Exchange Association. . .Fallon County Plainsmen Search and Rescue is placing its training car, Yellow Bellie Nellie, on the ice of Baker Lake. This will be the fourth year Nellie has been placed on the lake and the third year that chances will be sold to predict when she slips under the ice. . .Helen Pratt will celebrate her 80th birthday Dec. 29. . . At the City Council meeting Dec. 18, Clayton Hornung served as acting mayor due to Mayor Kelly Coldwell’s absence. Warren Gaulke, 16 year city employee, tendered his resignation as a full time employee as of the first of the new year. . . Dec. 17 a county snow plow overturned while plowing snow .3 of a mile west of John Meccage’s on the 101 Road south of Baker. There was minimal damage to the snow plow and no injuries were reported.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 25, 1986 —

Hospital Helpers Auxiliary member Marion Hanson accepted an award from Linda Luff representing the United Blood Service for helping the Auxiliary organize a blood drive in Baker that produced 83 pints of blood. . .The L. F. Bruggemans are comfortably settled and enjoying the sunshine and breezes in Hawaii. . .There will be a retirement open house in honor of Walt Ehman Dec. 30 at the Montana Bank of Baker. . .Harold and Dorie Wiseman will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Dec. 27. . .Dodie Teigen testified at an Environmental Protection Agency federal hearing in Washington, D.C. for registration of strychnine for the control of rabies in skunks. Dr. Don Ferlick, Montana State Veterinarian, refuted this saying there is no vaccine for rabies in skunks, plus the danger to the agent handling the skunk and how do you catch baby skunks?

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 23, 1976 —

Royalty candidates for the 1976 snowball where chosen with Gary Hufford and Carmen McCamish for the senior class; Aaron Olson and Roxi Harris for the junior class; Linda Cameron and Robert Stanhope for the sophomores; and Kim Ketterling and Joe Mayo for the freshmen. . .There were 82 future basketball stars entered in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest Winners of the girls this year are: Vicki Munro, age 11, of Ekalaka; Starla Householder, age 12; Tana LaBree, age 13, Ekalaka; and Joyce Ferrel, age 14. Winners for the boys include John Carey, age 11; Mark Anderson, age 12; Mel Mader, age 13, all of Ekalaka; and Scott Townsend, age 14. . .Two area people have undergone major surgery recently and include Mrs. Gene Vennes (Peggy Thielen) who returned home Tuesday following open heart surgery in the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Peggy had a paracardial cyst removed from her heart. Mrs. Mildred Hurley is recuperating in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings following hip surgery.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 29, 1966 —

Walter Holden Turbiville was presented a watch by Gene Hoff at an FFA chapter meeting. The award was made on behalf of Jim Glover of the Montana Power Company who gave watches to four Montana 4-H club members who have done outstanding work in electricity during the past. . .A3C Dennis Duffield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merritt Duffield, is now stationed in Vietnam for a two month tour of duty. . .With the big game season over, many shooters are turning to hunting the big white Montana jackrabbits. . .Mrs. Leona Septon has purchased Grainger’s Cafe.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1956 —

A homecoming basketball game was held in the town hall with a large crowd attending. The Plevna Cougars played the Wibaux Longhorns. During the evening, tickets sold at the ball game were placed in a box to be credited to the candidate for queen. Candidates were Maxine Hoem, freshman; Shirley Askin, sophomore; Thelma Heimbuch, junior; and JoAnn Rabe, senior. Following a lively campaign at halftime, JoAnn Rabe received the most votes and was named queen for 1956. . .Baker Tri-State Golden Gloves District comprising Carter, Fallon, Custer, Prairie, Wibaux and Dawson Counties in Montana and a part of North Dakota south and west of the Missouri River, Harding and Perkins Counties in South Dakota, was given the franchise Dec. 21 after Hettinger, former site of the district tournament, had relinquished the Golden Gloves District sponsorship.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1946 —

The Karl Pleissner family is having a reunion over the holidays. Rosemary is home from the University of Montana, Ruth arrived Saturday from Seattle, Ella arrived Saturday night from Chicago, and Mr. and Mrs. (Lorentine) Clark are here from Berlin and the Dr. Karl Pleissner family will be here Thursday from Minneapolis. . .Home from college for the holidays are the following: Gerald Cherry and Roy Bergstrom from the state college in Bozeman, who made the trip by motorcycle. Other students at the same college coming home are Valeria and Charles Smola, Ruth and Donald Lentz, Ole Johnson, Henning Haydal, J. Cunningham, Richard Ideker and Roy Tunby; Orville Stevens from Mitchell, S.D.; from Macalester College is Marilyn Weeks; Aleta Hansen and Marie Louise Tunby from St. Olaf College; Ruby North and Lester Mengel from Northwest Bible School, Minneapolis; and Mary Hunter Schenck and Denzil Young, Jr. from MSU.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 31, 1936 —

Baker Commercial Club and members of the Baker social and fraternal organizations met Monday evening at Grainger’s Hall for a farewell party in honor of Judge Stanley E. Felt who left the next morning for Billings to make his home. He was resided in Baker since 1921. . .The newly elected state legislators from Fallon County – Senator John Weinschrott of Baker – will leave this week for Helena to attend the legislative session which opens Jan. 4. . .W. L. Riddle of Plevna will take over as County Superintendent of Schools Jan. 1.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 30, 1926 —

Newly elected county officials will assume the duties of their offices the first of January and include Clyde Burrell re-elected sheriff; J. E. Warren, county commissioner; Pat Crowe, assessor; Thos. Forde county clerk and recorder; Miss Ruth Lyman, county superintendent of schools; Denzil Young, county attorney; Roy Lyman, county surveyor; Judge J. A. Williams, county treasurer. . .A. O. Gullidge, superintendent of Baker Schools, was elected second vice president of the MEA Association which met in Kalispell last Tuesday. . .Max Mellor left for Salt Lake City to take another civil service examination. . .From there he will leave for San Diego to enter the Navy being signed up for a four year term. . .Miss Edwina Eichenberger has resigned her position as teacher for the junior high school and will leave after the first of the year for Dillon to finish her normal course. . .Mr. and Mrs. D. W. Schneider bobsledded into town from the ranch Tuesday. Bobsleds are the only kind of vehicles that can be used on most of the roads at present.