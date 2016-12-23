Fallon County Times Christmas Coloring Contest December 23, 2016 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Congratulations to our coloring contest winners McKinley Rusch Parents: Pat and Pam Rusch DeeAnna Hess Parents: Troy and JoDee Hess Karissa Afrank Parents: Jeremy and Tina Afrank Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related ChristmasColoring Contest