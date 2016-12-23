With the holidays quickly approaching, the Fallon County Health Department would like to take this opportunity to make sure your health is of upmost priority.

By Kim Cuppy, RN,

Director of Public Health,

Fallon County Health Dept.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the Fallon County Health Department would like to take this opportunity to make sure your health is of upmost priority. We have seen a lot of illness going around our community the last few weeks. One of these illnesses is acute gastroenteritis (otherwise known as the “stomach flu”). Norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis and appears to be on the rise throughout the state of Montana this year. While Fallon County has only had one confirmed case of this virus to date, many people presenting with symptoms are not being tested. As with any case of this type of virus, common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. The best way to prevent this type of illness is to practice good hand hygiene (wash your hands frequently and thoroughly). We also urge you to prepare food carefully, wash foods appropriately, and do not cook for others while you are sick. If you are sick, do not go to work or school and spread the germs. Be sure to clean and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated and wash laundry thoroughly. Lastly, be sure to stay properly hydrated by drinking small sips of water when you are ill.

We would also like to take this time to let you know that we are into influenza season and while we have not had any active cases within Fallon County, this could change rapidly. The health department has plenty of doses of the influenza vaccine left, so please call us to schedule your appointment today at 406-778-2824. Call with any questions and have a wonderful and healthy holiday season!