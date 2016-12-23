Elementary grades K-5 went to the Plevna Senior Center to sing Christmas carols, Tuesday, Dec. 20. They did a great job bringing in the Christmas spirit to those at the Senior Center. The music was enjoyed by all and left them with a happy holiday feeling for the Yuletide season.
