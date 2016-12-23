Fallon/Carter County Extension and the Commissioners in Fallon and Carter County will be hosting Board Training in both Ekalaka and Baker.

By Elin Kittelmann

Dan Clark, Director of the Local Government Center, will be sharing a brief overview of the forms, structures and powers with Local Government. The Board Training, new and continuing members of board will review basics of governing information, such as: ethic and nepotism, meeting minutes, open meetings, parliamentary procedures, principles of good governance, the public’s right to know and participate, rules of procedures and more.

January 3, 2017: Ekalaka Event Center 3 -5 p.m.

January 4, 2017: Baker Senior Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

There will be no charge for attendance. Please contact the Fallon/Carter County Extension Office at (406) 778-7110 or falloncarter1@montana.edu to register.