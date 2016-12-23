Baker Spartan Basketball

The Baker Varsity Basketball team hosted their first game against Glasgow and won 59-36. Baker outscored Glasgow 12 to 10 in the first quarter.

By Briana Sposili

The Baker Varsity Basketball team hosted their first game against Glasgow and won 59-36. Baker outscored Glasgow 12 to 10 in the first quarter. They kept their lead throughout the second quarter and led 29-21 at halftime. During the third quarter, Glasgow outscored the Spartans 8 to 5. The Spartans fired up during the fourth quarter and outscored Glasgow 25 to 7.

Luke Gonsioroski scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Jon Weimer 10 points and 1 rebound; Treston Erickson 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Daniel Rost 8 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists; Josh Stutts 3 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists; Colter Peterson 2 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Aaron Smith 2 points and 2 rebounds; Morgan Rising 2 points and 1 steal; and Angus Lund with 2 rebounds.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Glasgow Baker Spartans JV

1st 7 15

2nd 7 14

3rd 3 15

4th 7 13

Jon Weimer scored 17 points and had 5 rebounds; Colter Peterson 12 points and 2 rebounds; Sean Shelhamer 6 points and 6 assists; Riley Schultz 5 points and 6 rebounds; Javon DeGrand 5 points and 4 assists; James Wiseman 4 points and 1 rebound; Trevor Lingle 4 points and 2 rebounds; Jayden Allen 2 points and 6 rebounds; Andrew Craft 2 points and 1 rebound; Morgan Rising 2 rebounds; and Aaron Smith with 2 rebounds.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Glasgow Baker Spartans JV

1st 4 9

2nd 3 8

3rd 10 8

4th 14 9

Bryce Hufford scored 10 points and had 2 rebounds; Dillon Hickey 8 points and 14 rebounds; Teight Madler 6 points and 9 rebounds; Caleb Ploeger 6 points and 6 rebounds; Jacob Wang 2 points and 7 rebounds; Cole Edgell 2 points and 2 rebounds; Trent Collins 3 rebounds; and Tyler Dinardi with 3 rebounds.

Roundup

The Baker Spartan Varsity Team played against Roundup there and lost 22-44. Roundup led the first, second, and third quarters 11 to 6, 13 to 8, and 11 to 10. The Spartans came back during the fourth quarter and they tied points 9 to 9.

Josh Stutts scored 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals; Jon Weimer 8 points and 7 rebounds; Luke Gonsioroski 6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Treston Erickson 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 steals; Daniel Rost 6 rebounds and 6 assists; Aaron Smith 1 rebound; and Morgan Rising had 1 assist.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Roundup Baker Spartans JV

1st 5 10

2nd 7 9

3rd 7 9

4th 9 7

Javon DeGrand scored 14 points and 13 rebounds; James Wiseman 12 points and 4 rebounds; Riley Schultz 4 points and 6 rebounds; Morgan Rising 3 points and 3 rebounds; Colter Peterson 2 points and 3 rebounds; Trevor Lingle 4 rebounds; Aaron Smith 2 rebounds; and Andrew Craft with 2 rebounds.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Roundup Baker Spartans JV

1st 13 11

2nd 22 6

3rd 12 15

4th 19 3

Dillon Hickey scored 9 points and 7 rebounds; Caleb Ploeger 8 points and 6 rebounds; Teight Madler 5 points and 8 rebounds; Jacob Wang 4 points and 5 rebounds; Tyler Dinardi 3 points and 5 rebounds; Cole Edgell 3 points and 4 rebounds; and Trent Collins with 3 points and 3 rebounds.

Ekalaka

The Baker Spartans Varsity Team played against Ekalaka on December 14 and won 61-45. Baker outscored Ekalaka 22 to 5 during the first quarter. During the second and third quarter Baker and Ekalaka tied in points. Ekalaka led during the fourth quarter 12 to 11.

Luke Gonsioroski scored 24 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals; Daniel Rost 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 8 points and 11 rebounds; Kadon Gentilini 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and 2 steals; Colter Peterson 5 points and 3 steals; Josh Stutts 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal; Aaron Smith 3 points and 3 rebounds; James Wiseman 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Treston Erickson 2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal; Angus Lund 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal; Morgan Rising 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Ekalaka Baker Spartans JV

1st 4 13

2nd 2 17

3rd 3 8

4th 5 11

Riley Schultz scored 15 points and 5 rebounds; Javon DeGrand 8 points and 3 rebounds; Aaron Smith 7 points and 1 rebound; Trevor Lingle 6 points and 3 rebounds; Sean Shelhamer 4 points and 2 rebounds; Colter Peterson 3 points; Jayden Allen 2 points and 7 rebounds; Andrew Craft 2 points and 5 rebounds; and Morgan Rising scored 2 points.