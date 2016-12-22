A memorial service for Steven R. Stroppel, 65, of Billings, formerly of Camp Crook, will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Cremation Funeral Gallery in Billings, Mont. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Camp Crook, S.D.

Steven passed away Dec. 17, 2016 at Riverstone Health in Billings, Mont.

In the company of family, Steven Ray Stroppel went home to be with his Father on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the age of 65 from a short battle with cancer. Steve lived a full life of service to this country and his loved ones. His gentle spirit, endlessly giving nature, and tireless work ethic will be dearly missed.

Born of Midland, S.D., Steve’s family moved to Rapid City in the 3rd grade where they lived untill the family moved to Billings, Mont. before entering Sophomore year of high school, and at 17 he decided to join the US Marine Corps. During his second tour of duty to Vietnam, Steve found himself volunteering at an orphanage south of Saigon. It was here that he met eight year old Von, and both their lives changed forever. Steve adopted Von in 1974, and brought him back to the US for a chance at a better life. While stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., Steve met Linda, who he married for a short time. His small family was transferred to Beauford, S.C. where Von and Steve developed a mutual love for deep sea fishing and bowling. After 17 years of service, Steve left the Marine Corps while stationed in Hawaii and moved to Billings to work for his step-father, Jack Mitchell at Mo-Dak Chemical, before moving to Las Vegas where he worked with his brother, Fred, as an electrical engineer. Steve’s brilliant mind provided opportunities to design schools, hospitals, airport fueling systems, submarines, and countless other essential electrical systems, and his last major job with Flintco & ENGlobal took him to Okinawa, Japan to redesign the fueling system for the US military post there. Steve and his sister, Tammy, purchased the Corner Bar in Camp Crook, S.D. where he fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a restaurant and bar and found himself falling in love with the small community. He became a supporter of the Camp Crook Roping Club, and in 11 1/2 years he never missed a kid’s rodeo or the fair rodeo. Upon retirement Steve moved back to Billings to be closer to his mother and took a position at Home Depot, he did just that until the day he left us.

Though Steve’s professional accomplishments are extensive, they cannot hold a candle to his person. Steve was a humble, loving, kind, and tender man with a servant’s heart. He lived to care for those he loved so much, and his grounding presence will be dearly missed in the daily lives of all who held him so dear.

Steve is survived by his son, Von and wife, Carroll; grandchildren, Brittney and Von Jr.; great-granddaughter, Brianna; Richard Terry and wife, Melody and their 3 children; mother, Lois Mitchell; and his beloved Uncle, George Stroppel. He leaves behind 8 brothers and sisters, Sherry (Bron) Herrod, Fred (Shari) Stroppel, Teresa (Jim) Staab, Marica (Eddie) Baggs, Lori Slavson, Tammy Martens, Rodney (Sherri) Stroppel, & Jacqueline Mitchel, 12 nieces and nephews, and a wealth of friends who were close enough to be family. Steve is preceded in death by his father, John R. Stroppel, stepfather, John (Jack) Mitchell, and two good friends, Travis Wiens and Nathan Terry; grandparents, Fred & Florence Hall and John & Violet Stroppel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Camp Crook Roping Club or Riverstone Health Hospice Home, 123 South 27th St., Billings MT, 59101.

