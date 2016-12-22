Plevna School Christmas Program

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Plevna School K-12 Christmas program was presented under the direction of Mrs. Bruha. The program opened with a prelude of Christmas songs played by the 7-8th Grade Band followed by the K-8th Grade Chorus singing This Magic Season.

The Kindergarten elves and 1st Grade sang Nice, Not Naughty. They were joined by the 3rd Grade and together crooned and danced to Groovin’ Elf. Our 2nd and 3rd Grade classes shared Better Bundle Up, which is a great idea with the weather we have been having! We were treated to the 4th Grade recorders as they played The World Says Merry Christmas and O Come All Ye Faithful.

We enjoyed the 5th Grade Beginner Band’s first concert with their renditions of Jolly Old St. Nick, We Three Kings, and Up On The Housetop. This was followed with the 6-8th Grade Band playing Marshmallow World and A Cartoon Christmas.

Sophia Dulin, Ashley Sander, Dacy Buerkle, and Jenna Paul did a great job singing A Christmas to Remember. For the Grand Finale, we were entertained with the song Jingly sung by the 5th – 8th Grade Choir accompanied by xylophones and an ukulele.

The Concert was followed by a successful Silent Auction for the Benevolent Fund to help families in the Plevna community. The Christmas Concert was thoroughly enjoyed by parents and grandparents. We hope listening to all this great Christmas music, both vocal and instrumental, has put you in the Christmas spirit! Have a Merry Christmas!