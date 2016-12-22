100 Years Ago

Fallon County Times Successor to the Fallonite

Printed weekly at Baker, Montana, in the interest of the people.

Butte H. Tipton, Publisher

Entered at the Postoffice at Baker, Montana,

as Second Class Matter

Two dollars the year, strictly in advance

The Fallon County Times will be 100 years old in May 2016. Following are a couple of stories from back then.

_____________ • _____________

Public owns the Bridges

When Fallon County was segregated from Custer, the question arose when it came to settlement whether bridges are owned by the counties or are public property.

A majority of the commissioners appointed to adjust the indebtedness held that bridges are county property, and therefore the indebtedness Fallon County owed Custer was but $44,486.26. A minority report was made in effect that bridges are not public property, and that Fallon owed Custer County $105,190.15.

Fallon County took the matter up to the Supreme Court, with the result that the judgment of the lower court has been reversed. The decision was rendered by Chief Justice Brantley, who holds that mandamus and not certiorari are the proper proceedings and that the County of Custer itself, and not the Board of County Commissioners, should be the party to the action.

County Attorney Dousman and Edwin Booth represented Fallon County before the Supreme Court.

_____________ • ____________

Chance to get one more farm

Millions of acres of non-agricultural, non-mineral land will be opened to stock raising homestead settlement under the 640 acre homestead law, which recently passed congress and has been signed by the president.

Under this law the lands described will be open to anyone upon three years residence and improvements, without any money payment, except ordinary filing fees. It is predicted that thousands of persons will leave the middle western states to take up homesteads under this act.

_____________ • _____________

Children all Remembered

Baker celebrated its first community Christmas Saturday night at the Owego. The exercises held in conjunction with the tree proved highly entertaining and interesting.

The tree was resplendent with glittering tinsel and other ornaments, and from its top there shown a large star – the Star of Bethlehem. Several hundred children were bounteously treated with sacks of candy and apples.

At the close of the exercises a real Santa Claus made his appearance to the delight of the children. The floor was then cleared and the children amused themselves playing games.

Prof. White, Mrs. P. C. Cornish, Mrs. L. Price, Reuben Marks and those who assisted them are to be congratulated on the successful carrying out of the community tree plan.