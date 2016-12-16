Speech & Drama

By Briana Sposili

The BHS Speech and Drama Team competed in an A, B, and C meet in Glendive on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Speech Team took 1st place overall and the Drama Team 2nd.

Devon Solberg took 1st place in Humorous Solo; Tannon Dukart 2nd place in Extemporaneous Speech; Taiken Goerndt 2nd place in MPA Speech; Ellen Widell 2nd place in O.O. Speech; Rachel Rost 3rd place in HOI Speech; Jaden Miller 4th place in O.O. Speech; Moriah Kesinger 4th place in Informative Speech; Emalee Thurlow and Taylyn Dukart tied for 4th in LD Speech, Emalee 4th place and Taylyn 5th place; Dani Rost 7th place in HOI Speech. Bo Rost and Jolyn Rost competed but did not make finals. Isaac Rost, Megan Greiff, Anna Espeland, and Ty Tolzien did not compete. The next meet will take place in Roundup on Saturday, December 17.