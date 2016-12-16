Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

FROM THE BENCH

Justice Court

•Jim Gilbert Kountz 2nd, Bozeman, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 79/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 11/17/16.

•Dale Jay Orelup, Shepherd, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 11/25/16.

•Katelynn Schwindt, Baker, disorderly conduct, $185 fine ($100 credit for jail time served prior to sentencing), deferred imposition of jail sentence, up to maximum allowed by law, on conditions for six months (6/8/17), no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, Defendant and/or Attorney to motion court for withdrawal of sentence/judgment requirements and deadline (section 46-18-204 MCA), ticket issued 6/30/16.

•James Laverne Heaton, Baker, fail to obey traffic control device designating specific lane, dismissed by prosecution, ticket issued 5/14/16.

•James Laverne Heaton, Baker, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $1,085 with $400 suspended on conditions for six months (6/8/17), jail of 180 days with 180 days suspended on conditions for six months, attend, complete, comply and follow all recommendations of the Licensed Addiction Counselor and pay for all associated costs, report by 1/23/17 complete by 5/1/17, loss of drivers licence by the State of Montana for six months, restricted probationary license recommended only with the installation of the ignition interlock device. The defendant is restricted to driving only a motor vehicle equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device during the probationary period and shall pay the costs of leasing, installing and maintaining the device, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for chemical dependence assessment, education course and treatment and follow all recommendations of the Counselor, ignition interlock on any vehicle driven, Scram compliance monitoring bracelet for six months with credit for six months given pre-trial, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale with the exception to pick up food to-go orders, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 5/14/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 2nd offense, $685 with $400 suspended on conditions for six months (6/9/17), community service of 40 hours, workers compensation fee of $20, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP 2nd Offense course, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete community service as agreed/ordered, complete by 3/15/17, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, complete by 4/1/17, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale with the exception of food to-go orders, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 9/11/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, partner fam mem assault, causing reasonable apprehen of bodily injury in part/fam mem, 2nd offense, $1,085 with $500 suspended on conditions for one year (12/9/17), jail of 365 days with 324 days suspended on conditions for one year, credit for 41 days served prior to sentencing, attend and complete a minimum of 40 hours of counseling with an assessment focusing on violence and controlling behavior, dangerousness and chemical dependency with a drug and alcohol evaluation, comply with all recommendations of the counselor, report by 12/15/16 complete by 4/1/17, misdemeanor probation for a period one year, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of: SCRAMx alcohol monitoring bracelet for a period of 30 days, 40 hour minimum Anger Management Counseling with Chemical Dependence Evaluation, supervised misdemeanor Probation, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, pay entire outstanding SCRAM balance by 1/9/17, ticket issued 6/30/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, careless driving, $85, ticket issued 9/11/16.

•Chance M. Ehret, Baker, seatbelt violation, $20, ticket issued 9/11/16.

City Court

•Daniel James Scott, Dickinson, N.D., stop sign violation, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 11/26/16.

•Dakota Bayr Hincks, Baker, assault, $585 with $150 suspended on conditions for six months (6/5/17), 180 days jail with 180 days suspended on conditions for six months, credit given for three days served prior to conviction, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for Anger Management Assessment and a minimum of ten hours counseling, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 7/3/16.