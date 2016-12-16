Kindergarten Cookie Color Wheel

Miss Parker discussed the Element of Art Color with the Kindergarten Class, using pictures to identify the colors we see around us. To learn how the three primary colors mix to create the secondary colors, they watched a wonderful video from Sesame Street. For their project they mixed food coloring in white icing to create both primary and secondary colors. Next time you see a Plevna kindergarten student ask them to tell you which colors are primary and which colors are secondary. They can even tell you how to mix the primary colors to get the secondary colors.

