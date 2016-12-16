Harvest of the Month for December

The Plevna School will be featuring winter squash for the December Harvest of the Month. Winter Squash is in the vegetable food group. Squash is native to the Americas. Some Native American tribes acknowledge corn, beans, and squash as the “Three Sisters.” They are a main staple for many families in North America. Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger have been including winter squash fixed in various ways in this month’s lunch menus.
