Gotta Question

When attending City Council meetings – those in attendance, meaning the public cannot hear their discussion. Is their order of business private or public?

Why doesn’t City Council publish their minutes in the Fallon County Times? If they have never been asked to publish, I’m asking now to please publish your minutes.

Answered by Kevin Dukart for Baker City Council

As a point of order guests at the City meetings should bring this issue to the Chair so that it may be addressed at that time. Two options would be directing the city officials to speak louder or have the guest(s) who cannot hear move closer to the front of the room space providing.

The City is not required to publish proceedings in the newspaper nor was an expense for publications included in the current or past years budgets. The public always has the option to attend meetings, request meeting proceedings from the City office, or view on the City website. Several years ago the City Council began posting their official proceedings on the website at bakermontana.us. These are usually available within four working days following the City Council meeting for public inspection.

The City did not budget for the costs to publish for 2017 budget year. If a cost estimate for publication is submitted by the Fallon County Times to the City Clerk in July of 2017 it will be presented to the City Council for consideration in the 2018 budget.