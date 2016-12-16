FCCLA Polar Express Night

Friday, Dec. 9, the Plevna FCCLA hosted a Polar Express Night for students K-6 grade.

By Hanna Wiedmer

Friday, Dec. 9, the Plevna FCCLA hosted a Polar Express Night for students K-6 grade. The children had the opportunity to make crafts, drink hot chocolate, listen to the story of the Polar Express and watch the Polar Express movie. Twenty-six students attended the Polar Express Night. For crafts the students decorated a hot chocolate mug and a pair of pajamas. Also, the students took turns running the remote control Polar Express train while the others worked on their crafts. Jenna Paul read the Polar Express story to the kids after they enjoyed their hot chocolate. When they finished reading the book, they watched the Polar Express movie. All the students had an amazing Polar Express Night!