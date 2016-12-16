Come Explore With Cloverbuds

Cloverbuds is a 4-H program for youth ages 5-7 that allows them to explore 4-H prior to being eligible to become a full fledge 4-H member. This year in Cloverbuds we will focus on a different Country every month. We will learn about the Country’s culture, create snacks that are unique to the country, keep our records in a passport book, make crafts, and the most important thing we will do, is have FUN.

Fallon County Cloverbuds will be held the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of January through May from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fallon County Library Basement.

The Cloverbud program is looking for adult volunteers to help with activities, so if you enjoy helping youth this is a perfect program for you. Youth and adults must be registered for this program prior to participating. For more information on this program or how to enroll please contact the Fallon/Carter Extension Office at 406-778-7110.