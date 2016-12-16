BPA Regionals

On Monday, Dec. 5, Baker High School hosted Regionals for BPA (Business Professionals of America).

By Lilly Hanson

On Monday, Dec. 5, Baker High School hosted Regionals for BPA (Business Professionals of America). BPA is a student-organization in which members demonstrate their business technology, leadership, and professional skills. BPA members from Region 7 include Baker, Plevna, Colstrip, St. Labre, Custer, Miles City, Broadus, Hardin, Forsyth, and Lodge Grass competed at Regionals to test these skills. Baker BPA members made it to State BPA which will be in Billings. The top 7 in tested events, top 3 in judged events, and top 2 in team events are taken to State BPA in Billings, Montana in March of 2017.

Dustin Rost- 1st in Small Business Management Team, 2nd in Entrepreneurship; Cooper Lund-1st in Presentation Management Team; Terrell Koenig- 1st in Presentation Management Team; Courtney Tudor- 1st in Financial Analyst Team, 2nd in Computer Modeling; Melissa Breitbach- 1st in Financial Analyst Team, 2nd in Fundamental Accounting, 2nd in Banking and Finance, and 4th in Payroll Accounting; Maleah Graham- 1st in Banking and Finance, 1st in Financial Analyst Team, and 7th in Payroll Accounting; Jayden Allen- 1st in Financial Math and Analysis, 1st in Computer Programming Concepts, 2nd in Visual Basic Programming, 3rd in Info Tech Concepts, 3rd in Computer Security, and 4th in PC Servicing and Troubleshooting; Caleb Ploeger- 1st in Fundamental Spreadsheet, 4th in Database Applications, and 6th Computer Programming Concepts; Alissa Schell- 1st in Database Applications, 2nd in Fundamental Spreadsheet; Sheyanne Janeway- 1st in Video Production Team, 3rd in Fundamental Spreadsheet; Marie Jorgensen- 1st in Video Production Team, 3rd in Interview Skills, and 4th in Fundamental Spreadsheet; Emalee Thurlow- 1st in Advanced Spreadsheet, 1st in Administrative Support Team; Trevor Lingle- 1st in Computer Network Technology, 2nd in Advanced Spreadsheet, 3rd in PC Servicing and Troubleshooting, 3rd in Visual Basic Programming, 3rd in Computer Programming Concepts, and 5th in Info Tech Concepts; Casey Wyrwas- 4th in Advanced Spreadsheet; Aaron Smith- 1st in Administrative Support Team, 5th in Advanced Spreadsheet, and 6th in Database Applications; Laylah Dulin- 6th in Advanced Spreadsheet; Anna Espeland- 1st in Presentation Management, 3rd in Database Applications, and 4th in Visual Basic Programming; Isaac Rost- 1st in Legal Office Procedures, 1st in Human Resource Management, 1st in Small Business Management Team, and 4th in Business Law and Ethics; Amber Durden- 1st in Entrepreneurship, 1st in Administrative Support Team, and 1st in Video Production Team; Madison Reddick- 1st in Administrative Support Team, 1st in Business Meeting Management, and 2nd in Human Resource Management; Tannon Dukart- 1st in Visual Basic Programming, 1st in Java Programming, 1st in Info Tech Concepts, 2nd in Computer Programming Concepts, 2nd in Advanced Interview Skills, and 3rd in Extemporaneous Speech; Lilly Hanson- 1st in Fundamentals of Web Design; Taylyn Dukart- 1st in Computer Modeling, 3rd in Advanced Interview Skills; and Mariah Miller- 1st in Video Production Team.

Congratulations to all of the Baker BPA members!