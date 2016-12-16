4th Grade Food Webs

All living plants and animals must have energy to survive. Plants rely on soil, water, and the sun for energy. Animals rely on plants as well as other animals for energy. In every ecosystem there are multiple food chains. Generally, most plants and animals are part of several chains. When all of the chains combine together, it makes a food web. Mrs. Isaacs’ 4th grade students created their own food web dioramas. Their food webs were set in various ecosystems. There were rivers, oceans, and even forest biomes. The models that the students made were made out of clay, shoeboxes, and paper. The students learned that plants and animals can belong to more than one food web and that each organism is crucial to the survival of the other organisms in the environment.

