Harvesting mountain lions in southeast Montana

By SHERRY VOGEL

Times Reporter

“Once you’ve hunted a cat, you won’t care to do any other hunting but chase cats. It’s an adrenaline rush.”

Those were the sentiments of houndsman Bob Thielen of Plevna, as he recalled his first harvest of a mountain lion, which he called the most exciting time of his life.

The first mountain lion, which Thielen shot in winter 2014, was a four–year-old, 90-pound female. He was out with his new hunting hounds for the very first time.

The blue tick hounds called Pete and Boise are named after Thielen’s father, Ambrose, and Uncle Pete, who are both deceased.

Thielen begins a typical hunting trip at 2 a.m. when he loads his hounds and his twin 10-year-old children, Whitney and Wyatt, into his Jeep. He packs a 22-250 and heads out to the Custer National Forest. This is an area that he says is a perfect habitat for mountain lions due to the dense forest and rocky terrain.

A snowy day is best for tracking. He drives the trails until he finds a paw print, and then sets his dogs loose. Once they pick up the scent, the excitement begins. If Thielen is lucky, it will be a short matter of time before the Mountain lion is detected. A good hunt ends with the cat up a tree. Once treed the dogs go crazy.

After shooting his first cat, Thielen had it mounted at a local taxidermist in Baker. It was discovered during the mounting process that this feline had over 200 porcupine quills in its body. The quills were probably embedded in the cat as a kitten.

Thielen lent his hounds to the hunt of a second Mountain lion this past winter. He helped a friend, Marc Rieger of Plevna, fulfill his dreams of acquiring a big cat. The chase all but ended when a 140-pound male was treed. In the course of the action the cougar was successful in eluding his assailants by leaping from the tree. Mountain lions are known to leap as high as 15 feet and as far as 40 feet. The cat ran half-a–mile in an attempt to save its life, but met its death when the hunters prevailed.

Thielen enjoys the hunt, but after killing two Mountain lions he now feels he has met his lifetime quota. He is now satisfied to work his hounds, but allow the cat to escape. Thielen has added to his pack as he has acquired four more dogs.

Thielen feels the state’s regulations on a 45-cat bounty per Region 7 should be better divided up between hunting districts. If that many cats were harvested heavily from just one district, it would drastically affect the population of mountain lions in any particular county.

He said he hopes to have a voice in the wiser conservation of southeastern Montana’s harvest of cats, so to ensure healthy populations of mountain lions so his children and grandchildren can enjoy the chase of the hunt for generations to come.