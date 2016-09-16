Farm to School/FFA Garden

Last school year came to a fast and furious end with Ag Ed students, along with the help of each elementary class building and planting raised beds in the Plevna High School courtyard. Students planted the “Three Sisters” combo along with potatoes, beets, radishes, cucumbers, ornamental gourds, squash, carrots, and onions.

By Jessica Paul

FFA members also planted a 7500 square foot garden at Mr. Isaacs’ place. The main focus of the garden is corn, potatoes, squash, pumpkins, onions, and carrots. During the summer Ashley Sander, Jesse and Wyatt Isaacs spent countless hours watering and caring for the raised beds and garden. Last week FFA members harvested and processed squash for school lunch and a delicious squash dish was served. Additional squash has been harvested and processed for recipes later in the school year. This week some of the elementary students and Ag Ed students are harvesting and processing corn. Fresh corn-on-the-cob will be a menu item this week in school lunch. This fall, students are looking forward to additional field trips to harvest pumpkins, carrots, onions and potatoes. These will all be used in our school lunch program.