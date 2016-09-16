Baker business earns prestigious Project F.A.R.M. certification

Aspen Herbals is thrilled to announce they have been awarded Project F.A.R.M. (First-class American Rural Made) certification.

“I was notified Friday they loved our products, and we were the newest member of Project F.A.R.M. It’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for the quality of our herbal body care products. My mom happened to be visiting during her lunch hour, and it was really special being able to share that moment with her”, stated Lacey Berg, artisan and owner behind Aspen Herbals.

Project F.A.R.M. is the brainchild of MaryJane Butters, the internationally recognized organic farmer and book author behind the national magazine MaryJanesFarm. She founded Project F.A.R.M around the concept that buying something made by hand from someone you “know” is how the world should be, and once was.

Aspen Herbals specializes in artisan herbal body care handcrafted in small batches. Local resident, Lacey Berg, launched Aspen Herbals in November of 2014. Since then her products have won Earth Day Beauty Awards, been featured in gift bags at the international Sundance Film Festival and repeatedly lauded by top beauty press including YAHOO! Beauty.

Berg states, “Each product is not only safe and effective, but an opportunity to connect with nature. Consider Aspen Herbals your everyday nature connection.”

Aspen Herbals artisan herbal body care products are available at their website, www.MyAspenHerbals.com. Free local delivery is available