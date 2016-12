A memorial service for Tom Patterson will be held Saturday, September 10, at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 920 W. 21st S., South Sioux City, NE.

Tom passed away following a tragic accident on the Missouri River near Elk Point, SD. He worked for two summers in Baker for Mitchell’s Oilfield Service.

He is the son of Joene (Olind) and Walter Patterson of Frostburg, MD, and the grandson of George and Barb Olind of Baker.