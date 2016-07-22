What kind of hail protection do you have?

This past week many people in Fallon County had wished their garages had been emptied to give their vehicles protection before a severe thunderstorm with ‘golf-ball’ sized hail pounded down.

By Sherry Vogel

A great number of vehicles suffered severe hail damage before the storm blew over. A hefty vehicle repair bill is a great motivator to convince a person to organize or clean out their garage. If you couldn’t get your vehicle in the garage you are not alone, because the typical garage in America is being used as a storage unit. It houses a riding lawn mower, yard and garden equipment, seasonal patio furniture, camping equipment, seasonal decorations, freezers, motorcycles, and misc. boxes.

It might be interesting to note that the average person

is totally caught off guard when hail strikes, although

they do have some sort of insurance coverage. Many local residents have the same “hail protection plan.” They scurry off to the closest bank or gas station awning, or group of trees, to take cover, only to find there is no space for their vehicle, because every one else is under the ‘same protection plan’. Being able to find the humor in any situation is the balm that begins the healing. Here’s to a weekend of mass garage cleaning and organization. The following are a few tips to organize your garage items, which will help make space for your vehicles in the garage.

• Adhere a wood pallet to the wall. Next size a piece of pegboard and screw to the front of the pellet. This creates a wall storage unit to store long handled tools (brooms, shovels, rakes, etc.) while hooks can be inserted into the pegboard to hang tools.

• Lay a platform across the ceiling joists and use the space between the ceiling and the roof for storage.

• Shelves or cabinets can be installed above the garages front wall. This is often an overlooked area for storage.