E-Cigarettes: Think before you use them.

You’ve probably heard a lot about electronic cigarettes, also called e-cigarettes or e-cigs. Some people say e-cigarettes are a healthier way to smoke or a good way to quit smoking. But e-cigarettes are still new. So there’s much to learn about what’s in them and how they affect people who use them.
If you’re thinking about using e-cigarettes, think about this first:
E-cigarettes contain nicotine… and nicotine is addictive: Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, and nicotine is addictive no matter what form it comes in. You could become addicted to nicotine from using e-cigarettes. Nicotine addiction can have negative effects on your brain’s development, which continues into your 20s. Plus, if you’re addicted to nicotine as a teenager, you’re more likely to be addicted as an adult. Also, there are concerns that using e-cigarettes may lead teens to start smoking regular cigarettes.
There is no clear scientific evidence that e-cigarettes help you quit smoking: Some e-cigarette companies claim their products can help you quit smoking. But the truth is that the research on e-cigarettes for quitting smoking is limited, and the results are mixed. Until there is more research with convincing evidence, it’s best not to think of e-cigarettes as an aid for quitting smoking.
E-cigarettes aren’t regulated: The Food and Drug Administration is the agency that makes sure food and medicines are safe in the United States. Since the FDA doesn’t regulate e-cigarettes yet, there’s no way to know for sure how much nicotine is in them or what other chemicals they contain. The safety of e-cigarettes is still not clear.
The same companies that make cigarettes sell e-cigarettes: Big tobacco companies that sell popular cigarette brands are also selling e-cigarettes. To get teens to use e-cigarettes, they’re using the same marketing tactics they did in the past to get teens to smoke cigarettes and get hooked on nicotine. These marketing methods are now illegal for regular cigarettes, but not for e-cigarettes (yet).
The bottom line on e-cigarettes? We just don’t know enough about their effects, so we don’t recommend you use them, they are not FDA approved for use in cessation. If you’re trying to quit smoking, check out the Montana Quit Line at 1-800-QUITNOW
or at QUITNOWMONTANA.com, they can help with other ways to quit that are proven to be safe and effective. This article is from Smoke Free Teens at teen.smokefree.gov.
Lloyd
- Edit
I “think” I will believe some of the brightest minds of the UK instead:
http://www.ecigarette-research.org/research/index.php/whats-new/whatsnew-2016/239-rcp
Ecigs for me, and many of my co-workers has been a way to completely quit inhaling SMOKE.
Not one of us uses devices made by big tobacco.
All of us have been able to reduce the amount of nicotine used. I have staged down from 24mg to 3mg and well on my way to 0mg as long as the FDA doesn’t step in and heavily regulate the industry into oblivion.
The FDA (many members of which came from big pharmaceutical) would rather me use gum or patches. Been there, done that, didn’t work, sorry about your stocks and bonus’s FDA.
Instead of “thinking” about it, how about doing some actual research on harm reduction and hidden agendas.
John Conner
- Edit
“there are concerns that using e-cigarettes may lead teens to start smoking regular cigarettes.” – Nope. No one vapes strawberry milk, then decides they like garbage on fire better.
“There is no clear scientific evidence that e-cigarettes help you quit smoking” – 30% success rate vs patches at 8% and gum at 7%
“The same companies that make cigarettes sell e-cigarettes:” – That is what the FDA is trying to do with their deeming ban. Most ecig companies are currently not Big Tobacco. And the market has begun self-regulating. If an eliquid maker includes diacytal or acetoin, the market shuns them.
The FDA approves of cigarettes. Let that sink in a minute.
There are tons of studies on ecigs. Tons. Quit saying there’s no research.
A billion people will die this century from smoking – 4000 chemicals on fire vs 6 chemicals being vaporized that are each already approved for human consumption individually.
Stop the lies. This is about the half a trillion cigarette companies made last year. It has nothing to do with public health.